Yum China +6% as KFC does heavy lifting in Q4

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) reports total system sales rose 6% (ex-F/X), with 9% growth at KFC partially offset by a 2% decline at Pizza Hut.

Same-store sales were up 2% (ex-F/X) Y/Y, consisting of a 3% increase at KFC and a 4% decrease at Pizza Hut.

Operating profit was up 77% Y/Y to $47M.

Restaurant margin was 11.5% of sales during the quarter vs. 11.6% a year ago.

Shares of Yum China are up 6.1% in AH trading.

