Proofpoint +1% on Q4 beats, in-line guide
Jan. 31, 2019 4:58 PM ETProofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)PFPTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) gains 1.1% on Q4 beats with revenue up 35% Y/Y. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue of $198M to $200M (consensus: $197.81M) and EPS of $0.31 to $0.35 (consensus: $0.31).
- In-line FY19 guidance has revenue from $870M to $874M (consensus: $876.51M) and EPS from $1.60 to $1.67 (consensus: $1.64).
- Q4 billings totaled $269.9M, up 43% Y/Y.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $55.1M and the company ended the quarter with $231.7M in cash and equivalents. FCF was $48.6M compared to last year's $30.3M.
