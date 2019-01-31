Camden Property Trust Q1 guidance on the light side
- Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issues Q1 guidance for FFO per share of $1.18-$1.22, trailing consensus estimate of $1.23.
- For the year, sees FFO per share of $4.97-$5.17; midpoint of $5.07 comes in slightly higher than consensus of $5.05.
- Sees 2019 same-property NOI growth of 2.30%-4.30%.
- Q4 FFO of $1.23 per share, 1 cent better than consensus and up from $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 same-property NOI 2.6% Y/Y, 1.5% Q/Q; occupancy of 95.8% vs. 95.9% in Q3 and 95.7% a year earlier.
