Open Text +5% on Q2 beats, eDiscovery acquisition

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) gains 5.4% after Q2 beats with revenue relatively flat Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Cloud services and subscriptions, $219.2M (+5% Y/Y); Customer support, $310.4M (+1%); License, $132.8M (-2.5% Y/Y); Professional service and other, $72.9M (-10%).

The company also announced acquiring Catalyst Repository Systems, an eDiscovery solutions provider for corporate legal departments and law firms. The purchase price is approximately $75M in an all-cash transaction.

