Google now seeing internal disruption from Apple certificate issue

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is now experiencing at least some of the internal disruption that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) did when it comes to its Enterprise Certificate with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Bloomberg's Sarah Frier notes.

Internal test apps and apps for transportation and other tasks on iOS have stopped working, as with similar incidents at Facebook after Apple revoked its Enterprise Certificate.

That's the case even though Google didn't have as deep an access as Facebook did.

“We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon," Google says in its statement.

After hours: GOOG -0.5% ; GOOGL -0.6% ; AAPL +0.2% ; FB +0.1% .

