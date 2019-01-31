Germany considers purchase of 45 Boeing F/A-18 jets in blow to Lockheed

Germany's government says it is considering purchasing 45 Boeing (NYSE:BA) F/A-18 fighter jets for its air force, in a surprise blow to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), which makes the more advanced F-35 jet and had hoped to clinch the German order worth billions of dollars.

German officials say the F/A-18 is more cost efficient; in marketing the warplane, Boeing had emphasized its high readiness rates, relatively low cost and strong electronic attack capabilities.

Germany's potential U.S. order would come on top of a larger order of 143 Eurofighter jets, which are made by a European consortium of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) and Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF); the government could opt to simply order more Eurofighters.