Amazon turns lower as CFO tackles margin, India on call

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), up as much as 3.4% in postmarket trading after its earnings report, has given up gains and then some, dropping to a current 4.6% decline as its conference call went on.

The call came in the backdrop of a holiday report that topped expectations but sported some soft revenue guidance in what some see as harbinger of an upcoming economic slowdown.

A number of questions on the call centered on slowing gross margin expansion. Gross margins were up 180 basis points Y/Y, CFO Brian Olsavsky noted, and "while that's not up as much as the prior quarter, the positive tailwind still remains ... AWS 46% on an F/X-neutral basis, third-party continues to grow, advertising continues to grow."

The slowdown was "mostly due to higher Amazon Fulfilled units and greater use of Amazon logistics" -- in other words, higher shipping costs.

Olsavsky had little he could say about India: "We're still evaluating the situation in India ... We feel very good about the long-term prospects, and doing a good job for Indian customers and Indian sellers."

On physical stores' 3% revenue decrease, he notes that's primarily Whole Foods, but it includes the bookstores, Amazon Go, and Four-Star. There were overlapping periods with the WF acquisition last year, and the company adjusted the calendar to align WF with Amazon, which added revenue days to last year's Q4. Adjusting for that, he notes that Whole Foods saw 6% growth.