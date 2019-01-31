Sempra's Port Arthur LNG export plant gets FERC environmental OK

Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Port Arthur, Tex., liquefied natural gas export terminal moves closer to receiving federal approval for construction after Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff issues an environmental impact statement, saying the project "would result in some adverse environmental impacts, but these impacts would be reduced to less-than-significant levels."

The Port Arthur project, designed to produce ~1.8B cf/day of LNG, includes two liquefaction trains, three LNG storage tanks, the 39-mile Texas Connector pipeline and the 131-mile Louisiana Connector pipeline.

SRE said in December that Polish Oil & Gas entered into a 20-year agreement to buy LNG from Port Arthur and signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Gas for potential participation.