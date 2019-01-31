Eastman Chemical -2% after lackluster Q4; sees slower growth in 2019

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) -2.3% after-hours as it reports a sharp Q4 earnings miss and flat revenues, and guides FY 2019 earnings with the midpoint below consensus.

EMN says Q4 was "challenging... primarily due to reduced demand for specialty products in China as well as the slow flow through of higher raw material costs in an environment of customer destocking beyond normal seasonality."

For FY 2019, the company forecasts EPS of $8.69-$9.02 (up 6%-10%) vs. $9.01 analyst consensus estimate.

EMN sees slower economic growth in 2019, with some of Q4's challenges persisting in the current quarter, but expects to benefit "from the flow through of lower raw material costs, aggressive cost management and returning cash to stockholders through continued significant share repurchases."