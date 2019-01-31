Leap Therapeutics -16% on planned offering

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has tumbled 15.9% after hours following the announcement of an offering of common stock and warrants.

Those shares are said to come at $1.75 each, Bloomberg reports. The stock closed down 10.4% today to $1.95.

Raymond James and Ladenburg Thalmann are book-runners.

Net proceeds will go to general purposes, which may include funding new clinical trials of DKN-01 and TRX518.

Underwriters will get a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 15% of shares and/or warrants.