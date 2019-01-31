Titan Pharma +43% as it lauds Probuphine relaunch
Jan. 31, 2019 6:58 PM ETTitan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP)TTNPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) is vaulting after hours, up 43.1%, after it notes positive early results from its relaunch of Probuphine (buprenorphine).
- The company's seen a double-digit increase in total product shipments after assuming responsibility for Probuphine sales in mid-June. It's successfully completed the program's transition from Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, it says.
- Preliminary information shows total shipments during the rest of that year rose sequentially by more than 20%, the company says.
- Probuphine is the company's unique six-month treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.
- More details are to come with Q4 and full-year results, due in late March.