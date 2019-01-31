Titan Pharma +43% as it lauds Probuphine relaunch

  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) is vaulting after hours, up 43.1%, after it notes positive early results from its relaunch of Probuphine (buprenorphine).
  • The company's seen a double-digit increase in total product shipments after assuming responsibility for Probuphine sales in mid-June. It's successfully completed the program's transition from Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, it says.
  • Preliminary information shows total shipments during the rest of that year rose sequentially by more than 20%, the company says.
  • Probuphine is the company's unique six-month treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.
  • More details are to come with Q4 and full-year results, due in late March.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.