Huntington Ingalls wins $15B Navy contract for two aircraft carriers

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is awarded a $15.2B contract to build two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense announces.

The U.S. Navy told lawmakers in December that it planned to pursue a block purchase of two Ford-class aircraft carriers, which officials have said could save billions of dollars; HII says the two-ship deal will save the Navy more than $4B.

The company says the ships, which will be built at the Newport News shipyard in Virginia, are scheduled to be delivered in 2028 and 2032.