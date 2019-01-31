Huntington Ingalls wins $15B Navy contract for two aircraft carriers

|About: Huntington Ingalls Industri... (HII)|By:, SA News Editor

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is awarded a $15.2B contract to build two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense announces.

The U.S. Navy told lawmakers in December that it planned to pursue a block purchase of two Ford-class aircraft carriers, which officials have said could save billions of dollars; HII says the two-ship deal will save the Navy more than $4B.

The company says the ships, which will be built at the Newport News shipyard in Virginia, are scheduled to be delivered in 2028 and 2032.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox