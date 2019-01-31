Shell, union reach deal to raise refinery worker pay by 11%

The U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and the United Steelworkers union reach an agreement that will increase pay for 30K U.S. refinery, chemical plant and pipeline workers by 11% over three years.

The contract covers 30K workers at plants operated by Shell Oil, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), BP, Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and smaller refiners such as HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) and Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK).

The contract between Shell and the USW often forms the basis for contracts at plants where workers are represented by other unions.

The deal reportedly was struck about nine hours before the current contract was to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.