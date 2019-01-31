Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is near a deal to pay $500M to the mining arm of Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) for iron ore cargoes to be delivered over five years, Reuters reports.

The Brazilian steelmaker wants to reduce debts that piled up after an iron ore and steel price rout in 2015-16 and a severe recession in Brazil, which caused investors to demand asset sales.

The deal comes against a backdrop of rising iron ore prices after the collapse of a tailings dam run by Vale, Brazil's top iron ore exporter, that forced the company to announce plans to cut production by 10%.

CSN is Brazil’s second largest iron ore exporter and produced nearly 30M metric tons in 2017.