Upbeat assessment of U.S.-China trade talks

President Trump is optimistic that the world’s two largest economies could reach "the biggest deal ever made" and confirmed that a U.S. delegation will visit China in mid-February for a new round of trade talks.

The feeling is mutual. China’s trade delegation said the latest negotiations with the U.S. made "important progress" following discussions in Washington that focused on three key themes - "trade, structural issues and enforcement."

Shanghai +1.3% to 2,618.

