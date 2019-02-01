Wild weather has energy traders on edge

Energy traders are scrambling to cope with the abrupt end to the polar vortex blasting the U.S., looking to unwind natural gas trades to cope with next week’s milder weather.

The commodity has already fallen 9% over the past five sessions.

"We're talking about going from minus-50 wind chills in Chicago yesterday and today to plus 50 degree temps over the weekend," said Daniel Leonard, senior meteorologist at The Weather Company.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, MLPG, GAZB