India lets targets slip in latest budget
- Narendra Modi's government has unveiled an interim 2019 budget with 750B rupees ($10.6B) in cash for farmers and a tax cut for low-income workers, hoping to woo key voter bases ahead of a general election due by May.
- While Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is feeling heat after losing control of three key states in December, its latest budget could come at a cost by letting fiscal deficit targets slip this year and next.
