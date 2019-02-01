India lets targets slip in latest budget

Feb. 01, 2019 5:11 AM ETEPI, INDA, INDY, GLIN, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INCO, INR, SCIN, NFTYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Narendra Modi's government has unveiled an interim 2019 budget with 750B rupees ($10.6B) in cash for farmers and a tax cut for low-income workers, hoping to woo key voter bases ahead of a general election due by May.
  • While Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is feeling heat after losing control of three key states in December, its latest budget could come at a cost by letting fiscal deficit targets slip this year and next.
  • ETFs: EPI, INDA, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INCO, INR, SCIN, NFTY
