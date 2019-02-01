Jobs report to see minimal hit from shutdown

The Fed's dramatic U-turn on policy stole the limelight this week, but the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report will also be on investors' minds today.

Shutdown effects? Government workers are not counted as unemployed so they will not impact total payrolls - forecast to come in at 165K and mark 100 straight months of job creation - but they could influence the unemployment rate, sending it slightly higher to 4%.

Average hourly earnings are expected to have increased 0.3% after climbing 0.4% in December.