Futures inch down after strong January

Weak Chinese data is weighing on U.S. futures, slightly dampening the risk rally that took them to their best January since 1987. Dow flat; S&P 500 -0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.4% .

A reading from Caixin/Markit showed the slowest Chinese manufacturing activity since February 2016, adding to a growing list of economic readings indicating slowing global growth.

The Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report will also be on investors' minds today, which is expected to come in at 165K and mark 100 straight months of job creation.

Oil is down 0.6% at $53.69/bbl, gold is flat at $1325/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.62%.

