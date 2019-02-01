Eaton agrees to acquire controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to acquire an 82.275% controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S. for ~$214M on a cash and debt free basis, constituting the entire shareholding of both privileged and ordinary shares of sellers Sait Ulusoy, Kubilay Hakki Ulusoy, Enis Ulusoy and Akgul Ulusoy, and accounts for 90.153%t of the outstanding voting rights.

Ulusoy Elektrik had sales for the trailing 12-month period ending September 30, 2018, of ₺555M and EBIT of ₺158M.

“The acquisition of Ulusoy Elektrik complements Eaton’s IEC portfolio and strengthens our ability to provide tailored medium-voltage solutions that span the full range of requirements,” said Revathi Advaithi, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector. “In addition, it adds a competitive, high-capability manufacturing base and provides us with additional access to the medium-voltage market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.”

The transaction is expected to close in 1H19.