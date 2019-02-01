Cigna posts strong quarter, but shares down 3% of soft guidance
Feb. 01, 2019
- Cigna (CI) Q4 results: Revenues: $14,300M (+34.5%).
- Net Income: $144M (-45.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $647M (+34.0%); EPS: $0.55 (-48.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.46 (+26.8%).
- Total medical care ratio of 80.9% in Q4.
- 2019 Guidance: non-GAAP Revenue: $131.5B - 133.5B; non-GAAP Net Income: $6.2B - 6.4B; non-GAAP EPS: $16.00 - 16.50 vs Yahoo estimate of $16.75; Medical Care Ratio: 80.5% - 81.5%.
- The consensus EPS and Revenue estimate were $2.45 and $12.18B, respectively.
- Shares are down 3% premarket.
