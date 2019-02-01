Britain's NHS cost watchdog on board with Novartis' Kymriah
Feb. 01, 2019 7:08 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to Britain's National Health Service (NHS) on costs and care quality, will provide access to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of chemo. The product will be available through the Cancer Drugs Fund which allows access to the drug while more data are collected to clarify the benefit/cost relationship. If acceptable, than it will be considered for inclusion in the NHS formulary for routine access.
- Two months ago, NICE announced the availability of Kyrmiah for ALL patients.
