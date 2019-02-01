Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) reports revenue growth of 12.2% (excluding billable expenses) in Q3.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 100 bps to 9.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 23.8% to $179.7M.

Total backlog rose 22.7% to $20.5B.

The company generated book-to-bill ratio of 0.45x for the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: +7% to +8%; Adjusted EBITDA margin rate: 10% to 10.5%; Adjusted EPS: $2.65 to $2.75; Average diluted shares outstanding: 141M to 144M; Tax rate: 24% to 26%.

