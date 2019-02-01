Profit gains at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) reports organic sales were up 6% in FQ1 after factoring out M&A activity and F/X swings.

Segment EBITA was up 6% to $590M on an adjusted basis and net income rose 22% to $243M.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was up 7% Y/Y.

Looking ahead, the company expects organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits for FY19 and EPS of $1.75 to $1.85 vs. $1.77 consensus. Adjusted free cash flow conversion of ~95% is anticipated.

Previously: Johnson Controls International beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 1)