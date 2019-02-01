Thor closes on European RV deal

Feb. 01, 2019 7:19 AM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)THOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) closes on its acquisition of European RV maker Erwin Hymer Group.
  • The company says the combination of Thor and EHG creates the world's largest RV manufacturer, with leading positions in both North America and Europe.
  • The acquisition excludes EHG's North American businesses, and reflects a €170M purchase price reduction and a €180M reduction in the obligations the company would have otherwise assumed under the terms of the original stock purchase agreement.
  • The purchase price was funded through a combination of available cash of approximately $95M debt and the issuance of 2.3M shares of Thor stock.
  • Thor execs note that Europe is the second largest market for RVs globally and a logical place to begin the next chapter of Thor's growth.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.