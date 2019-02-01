Thor closes on European RV deal
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) closes on its acquisition of European RV maker Erwin Hymer Group.
- The company says the combination of Thor and EHG creates the world's largest RV manufacturer, with leading positions in both North America and Europe.
- The acquisition excludes EHG's North American businesses, and reflects a €170M purchase price reduction and a €180M reduction in the obligations the company would have otherwise assumed under the terms of the original stock purchase agreement.
- The purchase price was funded through a combination of available cash of approximately $95M debt and the issuance of 2.3M shares of Thor stock.
- Thor execs note that Europe is the second largest market for RVs globally and a logical place to begin the next chapter of Thor's growth.
