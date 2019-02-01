Deutsche Bank -3.3% after wider-than-expected Q4 loss

  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) falls 3.3% in premarket trading after a posting a larger-than-expected Q4 net loss.
  • For the year, Deutsche recorded its first profit since 2014.
  • As for 2019 targets, management now sees adjusted costs at EUR 21.8B vs. prior target of EUR 22B; reaffirms post-tax return on tangible equity target of above 4%; reaffirms internal workforce below 90,000 by the end of the year.
  • Management board intends to recommend to the supervisory board a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share.
  • Bank says it's wholly or partially resolved 19 of the 20 most significant matters as measured by financial risk at the beginning of 2016.
  • Q4 net loss of EUR 409M compares with the average analyst estimate of EUR 268M; in the year-earlier quarter, net loss was EUR 2.43B, which included ~EUR 1.4B charge for U.S. tax reform.
  • Q4 revenue of EUR 5.6B fell 2% Y/Y as the bank implemented a number of strategic measures, dealt with a volatile market, an negative Deutsche Bank-specific news.
  • Corporate & Investment Bank revenue fell 5% to EUR 2.6B, with fixed income & currencies sales & trading revenue down 23% and equity sales & trading revenue essentially flat;origination & advisory revenue fell 23% due to a significant decline in debt origination due to lower market volume.
  • Private & Commercial Bank revenue rose 6% to EUR 2.5B.
  • Asset Management revenue fell 17% to EUR 514M, on lower management and performance fees and net outflows of EUR 7B.
  • Previously: Deutsche Bank focuses on turnaround: Reuters (Jan. 31)
