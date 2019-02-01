Sogou reports mixed Q4

Feb. 01, 2019 7:21 AM ETSogou Inc. (SOGO)SOGOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) reports Q4 results that missed on revenue but beat on EPS. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $231M to $241M (consensus: $267M from a single analyst).
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou was down 28% Y/Y to $27.1M.
  • Sogou Mobile Keyboard had 430M DAUs (+28% Y/Y) and processed up to 540M daily voice requests.
  • Revenue breakdown: Search and search-related activities, $276.8M (+12% Y/Y); Other, $21M (-32%).
  • Earnings call is scheduled for 7:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.
  • Press release.
  • Previously: Sogou beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.