Sogou reports mixed Q4
Feb. 01, 2019 7:21 AM ETSogou Inc. (SOGO)SOGOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) reports Q4 results that missed on revenue but beat on EPS. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $231M to $241M (consensus: $267M from a single analyst).
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou was down 28% Y/Y to $27.1M.
- Sogou Mobile Keyboard had 430M DAUs (+28% Y/Y) and processed up to 540M daily voice requests.
- Revenue breakdown: Search and search-related activities, $276.8M (+12% Y/Y); Other, $21M (-32%).
- Earnings call is scheduled for 7:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.
- Previously: Sogou beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 1)