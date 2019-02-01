Merck Q4 top line up 5%

Merck (MRK) Q4 results: Revenues: $10,998M (+5.4%).

Net Income: $1,827M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $2,745M (+3.0%); EPS: $0.69; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.04 (+6.1%).

Key Product Sales: KEYTRUDA: $2,151M (+66%); JANUVIA / JANUMET: $1,465M (-4%); GARDASIL / GARDASIL 9: $835M (+32%); PROQUAD, M-M-R II and VARIVAX: $455M (+13%); PNEUMOVAX 23: $322M (+22%); ISENTRESS / ISENTRESS HD: $280M (-9%); BRIDION: $256M (+23%); ZETIA / VYTORIN: $245M (-52%); NUVARING: $216M (+15%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $43.2 - 44.7B; GAAP EPS: $3.97 - 4.12; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.57 - 4.72.

The consensus EPS and Revenue estimates were $1.03 and $10.95B, respectively. Shares are up a fraction premarket.Previously: Merck beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 1)