Teck Resources sees Q4 earnings far below expectations

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -8% pre-market after saying it expects Q4 earnings to come in "significantly below" market estimates, hurt mainly by disappointing results at its energy unit and Trail operations.

Teck says results at the two units, as well as inventory valuations, will reduce quarterly earnings by C$0.30/share, resulting in a C$0.15 loss for the quarter vs. analyst consensus C$1.10 gain, and a C$195M reduction in Q4 EBITDA.

Teck says the "dramatic widening" of heavy oil differentials hurt results at its Energy Business unit, while Trail Operations continued to process low-grade lead concentrates due to ongoing interruptions of supply from some traditional third party suppliers.