Honeywell +1.7% on Q4 beat, seeing strong 2019

Earnings per share (excluding the impact of the spin-offs completed in 2018) were $1.91, up 12% Y/Y.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +10%; Home and Building Technologies +1%; Performance Materials and Technologies flat; Safety and Productivity Solutions +15%.

"Expect strong sales, margin and cash flow growth in 2019 following portfolio transformation," reads a company press release.

Outlook for 2019: Earnings per share of $7.80-$8.10, on sales of $36B-$36.9B (representing organic sales growth of 2%-5%).

Conference call here at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Q4 results