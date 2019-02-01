Sohu +3% on mixed Q4

Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) gains 2.9% premarket after Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Q1 guidance has revenue from $390M to $415M (single analyst estimate: $444M) and loss per share of $1.55 to $1.30 (single analyst: -$1.33).

Q4 loss attributable to shareholders was $59M compared to the $78M in last year's quarter.

Revenue breakdown: Brand advertising, $57M (-20% Y/Y); Search and search related advertising, $277M (+12% Y/Y); Online game, $94M (-14% Y/Y).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

