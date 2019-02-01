Profit pressure at Honda
Feb. 01, 2019
- Honda (NYSE:HMC) reports FQ3 profit fell 40% Y/Y to ¥168B after airbag recalls costs, discounting and soft vehicle sales growth in certain regions factored in.
- Global automobile sales were 1.41M vehicles during the quarter vs. 1.34M a year ago.
- Despite the shortfall, the Japanese automaker lifts its profit forecast for the current fiscal year to ¥695B from ¥675B, a markt that is still 34% lower than a year ago.
- Shares of Honda fell 0.12% in Tokyo trading today.
