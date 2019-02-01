Profit pressure at Honda

Feb. 01, 2019 7:45 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Honda (NYSE:HMC) reports FQ3 profit fell 40% Y/Y to ¥168B after airbag recalls costs, discounting and soft vehicle sales growth in certain regions factored in.
  • Global automobile sales were 1.41M vehicles during the quarter vs. 1.34M a year ago.
  • Despite the shortfall, the Japanese automaker lifts its profit forecast for the current fiscal year to ¥695B from ¥675B, a markt that is still 34% lower than a year ago.
  • Shares of Honda fell 0.12% in Tokyo trading today.
  • Previously: Honda Motor reports Q3 results (Feb. 1)
