KKR Q4 results driven by cash-outs in private markets
Feb. 01, 2019 7:46 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q4 after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted share of 55 cents, driven by monetization activity in private markets, beats consensus estimate of 50 cents.
- Compares with 60 cents in Q3 and 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 GAAP revenue of negative $178.1M vs. revenue of $1.02B a year earlier; decrease due to net unrealized carried interest losses in the current period, partly offset by a higher level of transaction fees.
- Q4 total segment revenue of $1.08B compares with $1.18B in Q3 and $901.1M in the year-ago quarter.
- Assets under management of $195B as of Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $194.6B at Sept. 30, 2018 and $168.5B at Dec. 31, 2017. The 16% Y/Y growth was driven primarily by organic new capital raised.
- Fee-paying AUM of $141B at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $139.3B at Sept. 30, 2018 and $117.4B at Dec. 31, 2017; uncalled commitment that will contribute to fee-paying AUM as that capital is either invested or enters its investment period was $23B.
- Capital invested and syndicated capital of $10.3B vs. $7.08B in Q3 and $5.97B in Q4 2017.
- Book value of $15.57 as of Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $14.20 at Dec. 31, 2017.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
