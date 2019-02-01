LyondellBassel -3% after big misses on Q4 earnings, revenues
Feb. 01, 2019 7:46 AM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)LYBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) -3.1% pre-market after posting wide misses for both Q4 earnings and revenues, hurt by weaker crude oil prices and a difficult refining market.
- LYB says it non-U.S. Olefins and Polyolefins business was hurt by weaker demand as customers delayed orders and destocked inventories in expectations of lower pricing, which compounded the effects of typical Q4 seasonality, as well as reduced automotive demand, low water levels on the Rhine River, extended maintenance at its Wesseling, Germany cracker and feedstock supply constraints at the Münchsmünster, Germany cracker.
- LYB says Q4 refining margins were pressured by high U.S. gasoline inventories and unusually weak discounts for Maya crude oil.
- But the company says it is well positioned to capture the benefits of expected refining market improvements with no planned maintenance at its refinery in 2019 or 2020.
- LYB also says it is seeing normalization of markets during the early weeks of this year, with increased polymer demand and modest improvements in the discount for Maya crude oil.