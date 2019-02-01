CTI Bio down 8% premarket on withdrawal of pacritinib application in Europe

Thinly traded nano cap CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) slips 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to the withdrawal of its marketing application in Europe seeking approval for pacritinib for myelofibrosis. The company took action following discussions with the advisory group CHMP who indicated that it was likely to recommend against approval citing insufficient data supporting efficacy for the indication.

The company is staying the course with pacritinib, a kinase inhibitor, in myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia. A Phase 3 trial should commence in Q3.