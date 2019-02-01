Vedanta -18% after Anglo American stake purchase

Feb. 01, 2019 8:03 AM ETVedanta Limited (VEDL)VEDL, AAUKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) -17.7% pre-market and closes at its lowest since September 2016 in Indian trade following news its Cairn India Holdings foreign subsidiary had paid $200M to buy a stake in miner Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY).
  • Analysts say they are skeptical of the merits of the investment and question the potential returns, which depend on Anglo’s stock price.
  • Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal’s decision last year to take the miner private was seen by some as a prelude to a potentially broader deal with bigger miner Anglo.
  • Vedanta on Thursday reported a 21% decline in quarterly profit but still beat analyst estimates.
