Simon Property Q4 FFO in-line, year guidance trails consensus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Q4 FFO per share of $3.23 matches the consensus estimate and increases from $3.12 in the year-ago quarter.

2019 FFO guidance of $12.30-$12.40 per diluted share trails the average analyst estimate of $12.49.

Declares quarterly common stock dividend of $2.05 per share, up 2.5% from prior dividend.

Q4 total revenue of $1.46B, beating consensus estimate of $1.44B, rises from $1.43B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 comparable property net operating income growth for the year was 2.3%.

U.S. malls and premium outlets occupancy was 95.9% at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. 95.6% at Dec. 31, 2017.

Conference call at 8:30 ET.

