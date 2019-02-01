Granite Point Mortgage Trust updates on 4Q18

Granite Point Mortgage Trust originated 18 new senior floating rate commercial real estate loans with total commitments of ~$669M, funded total loan balances of ~$486M, realized loan prepayments and principal amortization of ~$28M.

The company estimates the total outstanding principal balance of our investment portfolio was ~$3.2B and our debt-to-equity leverage ratio was ~3.0x at December 31, 2018.

4Q18 GAAP EPS in the range of $0.37-$0.39 and core earnings of $0.39-$0.41 vs. consensus of $0.39.

The company estimates BV per share in the range of $18.94-$18.99.

Shares -2% PM.

