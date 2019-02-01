Exxon, Qatar to proceed with $10B Texas LNG project - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Qatar Petroleum are expected to announce plans next week to proceed with a $10B project to expand the Golden Pass liquefied natural gas export facility in Texas, Reuters reports.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), the third partner in the existing terminal, would sell its 12.4% stake in the project and does not plan to participate in the expansion, according to the report, which adds that XOM may seek to add to its current 17.4% stake in the terminal; Qatar Petroleum owns 70%.
The Golden Pass LNG Terminal is a receiving and regasification facility that can handle as much as 2B cf/day of natural gas imports to the U.S., but demand for export capacity has increase as U.S. gas production has soared to new records.
