Changyou -9% on bumpy Q4 results
Feb. 01, 2019
- Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) drops 8.6% after it reports Q4 results that missed EPS estimates but narrowly beat on revenue despite the 18% Y/Y revenue drop.
- Online game revenue was down 14% Y/Y to $94M. Ad revenue dropped 32% to $4M, cinema ads fell 30% to $18M, and internet value-added services dropped 55% to $2M.
- Net income attributable to CYOU was $11M compared to the $34M from last year's quarter.
- Average monthly active accounts of PC games were down 17% on the year and 13% on the quarter to 2M. Mobile game accounts were down 6% Y/Y and 22% Q/Q to 2.9M.
- Active paying accounts for PC were up 13% Y/Y to 0.9M and mobile dropped 42% Y/Y to 0.7M.
