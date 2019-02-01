Changyou -9% on bumpy Q4 results

  • Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOUdrops 8.6% after it reports Q4 results that missed EPS estimates but narrowly beat on revenue despite the 18% Y/Y revenue drop.
  • Online game revenue was down 14% Y/Y to $94M. Ad revenue dropped 32% to $4M, cinema ads fell 30% to $18M, and internet value-added services dropped 55% to $2M.
  • Net income attributable to CYOU was $11M compared to the $34M from last year's quarter.
  • Average monthly active accounts of PC games were down 17% on the year and 13% on the quarter to 2M. Mobile game accounts were down 6% Y/Y and 22% Q/Q to 2.9M.
  • Active paying accounts for PC were up 13% Y/Y to 0.9M and mobile dropped 42% Y/Y to 0.7M.
