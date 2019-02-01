Berry Plastics beat estimates in Q1

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) reports organic sales growth of 3% in Q1.
Consumer Packaging net sales grew 9% to $601M.
Health, Hygiene, & Specialties net sales increased 22% to $702M.
Engineered Materials net sales up 3% to $669M.
Gross margin rate down 60 bps to 17.9%.
SG&A expense rate improved 30 bps to 6.3%.
Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 50 bps to 10.1%.
Operating EBITDA advanced 6.8% to $331M.
FY2019 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $1.04B; Adjusted free cash flow: $670M; Capex: $350M.
Previously: Berry Plastics beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 1)
Now read: Goodyear Tire: No Room To Run »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox