Oncosec up 2% on TAVO + Keytruda data in melanoma

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) is up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement of updated data from the KEYNOTE-695 study evaluating the combination of TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic/recurrent melanoma.

The preliminary overall response rate (ORR) was 24% (n=5/21), above the primary endpoint of 20%. There was one complete responder. All responders remain on study after 6 - 10 months. All failed prior treatment with Keytruda or Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab).

A pivotal study assessing TAVO + Keytruda in recurrent/persistent cervical cancer should launch in H1. If all goes well, a U.S. marketing application will be filed in 2021.

Preliminary data from a study of TAVO + Keytruda in triple negative breast cancer should be available later this year.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss its clinical activities and expected milestones this year.

The company says TAVO uses electroporation (ImmunoPulse) to deliver IL-12 into the tumor microenvironment which stimulates an immune response to the cancer.

