Weyerhaeuser -4.7% after Q4 hurt by lower wood products profit

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) sinks 4.7% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS, excluding special items, of 10 cents misses consensus estimate by a penny.

Compares with 28 cents in Q3 and 31 cents in Q4 2017.

Q4 net sales of $1.64B misses consensus by $90M, falls from $1.91B in Q3 and $1.82B in Q4 2017.

"Entering 2019, U.S. economic fundamentals remain strong and we expect continued growth in U.S. housing," says President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $346M falls from $505M in Q3 and $551M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 timberlands adjusted EBITDA fell to $188M from $206M in Q3 and sees Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA lower than Q4.

Q4 real estate, energy & natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $90M rises from $86M in Q3; sees Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA higher due to timing of real estate transactions; sees full-year adjusted EBITDA about $260M.

Q4 wood products adjusted EBITDA of $66M falls from $250M in Q3; sees Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA significantly higher than Q4 on seasonally higher volumes, higher operating rates, and improved unit manufacturing costs.

Including after-tax charges of $163M, primarily from a non-cash settlement to reduce pension liabilities, Q4 net loss was 12 cents per share.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

