Exxon +2% as Q4 earnings top estimates on big refining boost

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +2.2% pre-market after Q4 earnings beat Wall Street expectations and oil and natural gas production edged higher.

Q4 earnings were $6B, or $1.41/share assuming dilution, compared with $8.4B in the prior-year quarter, but Q4 earnings excluding U.S. tax reform and impairments were $6.4B vs. $3.7B in the prior-year quarter.

XOM says Q4 production rose 4.8% Y/Y to 4.01M boe/day, roughly in line with expectations and topping the 4M-barrel level for the first time in nearly two years, with Permian Basin output soaring 90%, and total revenue rose 8% Y/Y to $71.9B but fell short of analyst consensus of ~$72.5B.

Q4 upstream earnings fell 6.2% Q/Q to $3.71B vs. $3.96B in the prior quarter, hurt by lower liquids prices and higher expenses, Q4 downstream earnings surged 64.4% to $2.73B from $1.66B, driven by higher margins capturing crude differentials and higher divestment gains including the sale of the Augusta refinery.

CEO Darren Woods is expected to make his debut on a quarterly conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET; he would become XOM's first CEO to field questions on an earnings conference call in at least 15 years.