Jobs: Headline beat, but some misses underneath

Alongside January's 304K job gain, November's print was revised higher by 20K to 196K, but December's was trimmed by a whopping 90K to 222K. The last three months have now seen an average job gain of 241K.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher to 4.0% thanks to a jump in the labor force participation rate to 63.2% from 63.1%. The broader U6 unemployment rate rose to 8.1% from 7.6%. A year ago, it was 8.1%.

Turning back to the household data, average weekly hours were flat at 34.5, and average hourly earnings edged up 0.1% vs. 0.3% expected. On a year-over-year basis, average hourly earnings were up 3.2%, inline with estimates.

So the headline number was a big beat, but past months' downward revisions were sizable, and average hourly earnings were well shy of estimates. Nevertheless, we'll call the report a beat. More importantly, unless the Fed knows something we don't (and they don't), folks may be scratching their heads on the central bank's big dovish turn this week.

Turning to markets, U.S. stock index futures have risen a bit since the 8:30 ET print, with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) now down 0.5% and the S&P 500 flat. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has shed a few dollars, now down 0.2% , and the dollar (UUP, UDN) has moved both up and then down, now back to flat on the session.