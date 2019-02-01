European advisory group backs new uses for Roche's Hemlibra and Tecentriq + Avastin
Feb. 01, 2019 8:48 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Hemlibra (emicizumab) for routine prophylaxis of bleeding episodes in adults and children with severe hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors, including dosing options of once every week, two weeks or four weeks.
- CHMP has also adopted a positive opinion backing Tecentriq (atezolizumab) + Avastin (bevacizumab) + chemo for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
- Final decisions from the European Commision usually take ~60 days.