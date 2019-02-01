European advisory group backs AstraZeneca's Forxiga in T1D

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) orally administered Forxiga (dapagliflozin) as an adjunct to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The company says Forxiga, a selective sodium glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, is the first oral medicine to receive a positive CHMP recommendation for use in T1D as an adjunct to insulin in patients with BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2, when insulin alone does not provide adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.