WisdomTree -6% as AUM slips, advisory fee rate shrinks

  • WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETFsinks 6.0% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of 6 cents misses the consensus estimate of 8 cents.
  • Compares with 9 cents in Q3 and 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 adjusted operating margin of 21.9% falls from 30.5% in Q3, up from 16.5% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Assets under management of $54.1B fell 8.5% from Sept. 30, 2018; Q4 net inflows of $200M compares with outflows of $1.3B in Q3 and inflows of $300M in Q4 2017.
  • Average advisory fee rate of 0.47% ticks down from 0.48% in Q3 and 0.50% in Q4 2017.
  • U.S. listed ETF AUM was $35.5B at Dec. 31, 2018, down 15% from Sept. 30, 2018 due to market depreciation and net outflows; international listed ETP AUM of $18.6B at the quarter-end rose 5.8% from Q3-end due to net inflows.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: WisdomTree Investments misses by $0.02, revenue in-line (Feb. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.