WisdomTree -6% as AUM slips, advisory fee rate shrinks
Feb. 01, 2019 9:00 AM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)WETFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) sinks 6.0% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of 6 cents misses the consensus estimate of 8 cents.
- Compares with 9 cents in Q3 and 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 adjusted operating margin of 21.9% falls from 30.5% in Q3, up from 16.5% in the year-ago quarter.
- Assets under management of $54.1B fell 8.5% from Sept. 30, 2018; Q4 net inflows of $200M compares with outflows of $1.3B in Q3 and inflows of $300M in Q4 2017.
- Average advisory fee rate of 0.47% ticks down from 0.48% in Q3 and 0.50% in Q4 2017.
- U.S. listed ETF AUM was $35.5B at Dec. 31, 2018, down 15% from Sept. 30, 2018 due to market depreciation and net outflows; international listed ETP AUM of $18.6B at the quarter-end rose 5.8% from Q3-end due to net inflows.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
