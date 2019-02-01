Analysts trim Amazon after earnings

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and drops the target by $200 to $2,200 but still believes the tech giant can drive earnings higher.

Key quote: "AMZN has been planting investment seeds in multiple areas over the past few years that are likely to be the key to driving reacceleration."

The firm acknowledges that building out those businesses will take time, but says the current valuation isn't stretched relative to its growth.

Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating and raises the target by $100 to $2,100, calling Amazon the "best risk/reward in Internet."

Citi reiterates a Buy rating and drops the target by $125 to $2,000 saying that while earnings were better than expected, the new regulations in India and potential higher investment spend are worth monitoring.

Amazon shares are down 4.4% premarket to $1,643.30.

Update to add analyst commentary from Elazar Advisors:

"Amazon's retail business globally is slowing. They're seeing big profit deleverage because of it. AWS is still strong though, but retail overall is a little bigger. They likely need to cut expenses to get to their guide which is lower quality."

