U.S. junk bonds post best January since 2009

U.S. junk bonds' 4.52% return in January marks the biggest monthly gain in more than seven years and the best January since 2009.

January priced $17.6B, the busiest month since September, and follows a December with no issues.

CCCs' 5.29% gain was the biggest in almost three years.

Junk bonds had best performance in fixed income with YTD returns of 4.5% vs. investment grade's 2.35% and loans at 2.53%.

Bloomberg Barclays high-yield index close at 12-week low.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

